Ludhiana Vigilance SSP Suspended Day After He Issued Notice to Congress Bypoll Candidate

Ludhiana: Punjab Government has suspended Jagatpreet Singh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vigilance, Ludhiana, Jagat Preet Singh with immediate effect under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, for grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

The action came hours after the Vigilance Bureau served a notice to Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu in connection with a school land case. Ashu is contesting the upcoming by-election from Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. It is alleged there was prior communication between Jagat Preet and Ashu regarding the notice. Allegedly, the notice was sent to generate sympathy for Ashu ahead of the election.

Ashu said the government itself created the drama and when it did not succeed, it suspended the SSP. He said Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sanjeev Arora is close to the SSP. "Aam Aadmi Party has no issues. It creates fear and issues threats. Our workers are being threatened and asked to sit at home. The government's aim was to trap me, but when it did not succeed, it sacrificed the officer and suspended him, he said.