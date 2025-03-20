ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Trade Body President Welcomes Eviction Of Farmers From Protest Sites

Ludhiana: As Punjab Police evicted protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khannauri protest sites on Wednesday, President of Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum Batish Jindal has welcomed the move saying the continuous blockade of roads was causing inconvenience to people.

Jindal has said that the continuous protest by the farmers at the twin protest sites was “just an excuse for the farmers”. “If 50000 people can go to Delhi every day, then why can't the farmers go?” he said.

Jindal said that due to blockade of the roads, transport was suffering a huge loss and the businessmen who were sending goods abroad, too, were incurring high expenses due to which the production cost had increased.

“The common people were also troubled because they had to travel on narrow roads due to which the vehicles were getting damaged, we were having accidents and the expenses were also increasing,” he said.