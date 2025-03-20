ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Trade Body President Welcomes Eviction Of Farmers From Protest Sites

Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum President, Batish Jindal said that the continuous protest by the farmers was causing inconvenience to the people.

President of Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum Batish Jindal
President of Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum Batish Jindal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Ludhiana: As Punjab Police evicted protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khannauri protest sites on Wednesday, President of Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum Batish Jindal has welcomed the move saying the continuous blockade of roads was causing inconvenience to people.

Jindal has said that the continuous protest by the farmers at the twin protest sites was “just an excuse for the farmers”. “If 50000 people can go to Delhi every day, then why can't the farmers go?” he said.

Jindal said that due to blockade of the roads, transport was suffering a huge loss and the businessmen who were sending goods abroad, too, were incurring high expenses due to which the production cost had increased.

“The common people were also troubled because they had to travel on narrow roads due to which the vehicles were getting damaged, we were having accidents and the expenses were also increasing,” he said.

Echoing Jindal, transporter Pramod Sharma welcomed the move to evict farmers from protest sites saying they had to travel a lot to send goods to Delhi due to which the expenses of each truck were increasing.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Punjab condemned the detention of several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, calling it a "cowardly act" of the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government.

Farmer leaders including Pandher and Dallewal were detained in Mohali while returning from a meeting with a central delegation, amid the Punjab Police's eviction of farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites and began clearing the roads, which had remained blocked for more than a year.

