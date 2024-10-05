ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana School Receives Bomb Threat, Minor Detained

Police have already conducted necessary searches but no bomb has been found so far

Ludhiana Police outside school for investigation
Ludhiana Police outside school for investigation (Special arrangement)

Ludhiana (Punjab): A bomb threat emailed to Sri Guru Harkrishan Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Dhandra triggered panic among the management, prompting them to close the educational institute for the students today, police said.

They said the Principal of the school, Kiranjit Kaur, received the threatening email on Friday from a sender, who claimed to have planted a bomb inside the school and it would explode on October 5 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, police said that a bomb disposable squad and an anti-sabotage unit already conducted necessary searches and no bomb or any objectionable item has been found so far.

Although police remained tight-lipped over the incident and the outcome of the initial investigation, sources told ETV Bharat that a mobile number associated to the sender’s email ID was traced to Bihar and linked to a 15-year-old boy, who was detained for questioning.

Grab of threatening email
Grab of threatening email (Social media)

They said the preliminary probe also revealed that the accused boy lives in Ludhiana and is a migrant.

Juvenile Mischief

Reports suggested that the threat was a hoax and a possible mischief by the detained minor boy. However, the police neither denied nor confirmed the possibility.

“We are investigating the matter and will find something substantiate soon. For now, the school is closed so we have no more details,” a police officer told reporters outside the school.

