ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana School Receives Bomb Threat, Minor Detained

Ludhiana (Punjab): A bomb threat emailed to Sri Guru Harkrishan Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Dhandra triggered panic among the management, prompting them to close the educational institute for the students today, police said.

They said the Principal of the school, Kiranjit Kaur, received the threatening email on Friday from a sender, who claimed to have planted a bomb inside the school and it would explode on October 5 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, police said that a bomb disposable squad and an anti-sabotage unit already conducted necessary searches and no bomb or any objectionable item has been found so far.

Although police remained tight-lipped over the incident and the outcome of the initial investigation, sources told ETV Bharat that a mobile number associated to the sender’s email ID was traced to Bihar and linked to a 15-year-old boy, who was detained for questioning.