Ludhiana School Clerk Held For Posting False Video On Indian Army

Ludhiana: A clerk of a school in Punjab's Ludhiana district was arrested for allegedly sharing a false video on social media maligning the Indian Army, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khanna area of Ludhiana amid reports of Pakistan attempting to run malicious misinformation campaign in the wake of the rising tensions with India.

The accused, Satwant Singh, a resident of Harion Kalan village, works as a clerk at AS Senior Secondary School. He was arrested on charges of posting "objectionable and provocative" video on social media.

A video shared by him shows a conversation on a Pakistani channel, where a person claims that the Indian Army has entered into villages and is attacking civilians. The video triggered outrage in the area and the matter came to the notice of the police and the Army.

DSP Bhati said, "We have taken immediate action on receiving the complaint and the accused has been arrested. His mobile phone has also been seized. The Cyber ​​Crime Cell is investigating as to where this video was shared. This matter is directly related to the security of the nation. Investigations are underway and we will keep a close eye on the issue."

The DSP has also appealed to the citizens to be cautious while posting on the social media. "At present, the situation between India and Pakistan is very sensitive so do not post any video on social media without cross-checking it because it can mislead people and worsen the situation further. Also, if anyone posts any misleading video without checking it, action will be taken against him as per the law," Bhati said.