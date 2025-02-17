Ludhiana Police Officer's Son Deported From US; Arrested For Robbery, Investigated Fake Passport

Ludhiana: Gurvinder Singh, a 26-year-old youth from Ludhiana, was arrested by the Punjab Police upon his deportation from the United States and brought to court for remand.

The accused is the son of a policeman, with a history of criminal activity, including a robbery case. The arrest occurred when Gurvinder Singh returned to India via Amritsar Airport after being deported from the US for illegal immigration.

According to police officials, Gurvinder had gone to the United States using a fake passport. His deportation is part of a wider trend, with many Indians being sent back from the US under similar circumstances. Gurvinder's family is currently attending a wedding, and they have declined to comment on his arrest, police said.

Inderjit Singh, Jamalpur Police Station Chowki Incharge confirmed that Gurvinder has three registered cases against him, including charges of robbery and theft. Warrants had been issued for his arrest in connection with one of these cases. The police had been searching for Gurvinder since he went abroad using fraudulent documents.

The police officer further said that Gurvinder's father is posted at the Basti Jodhewal Police Station in Ludhiana, and authorities are now investigating the agents responsible for arranging his illegal travel. The police will take action against those involved in the creation and use of fake passports.

"Further action will be taken against the agents who facilitated his illegal migration. We are conducting a thorough investigation," said Inderjit Singh. Authorities have also warned that those involved in the fabrication of documents and assisting illegal travel will face legal consequences.