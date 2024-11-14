Hate Speech Case Filed Against Four Hindu Leaders In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Ludhiana Police have registered a case against four Hindu leaders in connection with a hate speech case.

The Hindu leaders, identified as Praveen Dang, Chandrakant Chadha, Rohit Sahni and Bhanu Pratap, have been accused of posting provocative statements on social media. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS against the four leaders.

Police said that the Hindu leaders made statements that were allegedly aimed at disrupting the law and order situation and communal harmony. Hindu leader Rohit Sani was booked under sections 152, 196 and 353 of BNS and Praveen Dung was booked under sections 196(1) and 353(2) while Bhanu Pratap was booked under sections 196 and 353.

"All the leaders had commented on religion and made statements on various social media platforms, based on which action has been taken," an official said.

Police swung into action following an attack on houses of two Shiv Sena leaders on Wednesday. They are among the four against whom hate speech case has now been registered.

Following the attack, four persons were arrested and the accused were found to have links with the notorious pro-Khalistan organisation, Babbar Khalsa International. After which, police said that these leaders had made hate speeches on social media and a case was registered in this regard.