ETV Bharat / state

Hate Speech Case Filed Against Four Hindu Leaders In Ludhiana

A hate speech case has been lodged against Hindu leaders, Praveen Dang, Chandrakant Chadha, Rohit Sahni and Bhanu Pratap in Ludhiana.

Hate Speech Case Filed Against Four Hindu Leaders In Ludhiana
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ludhiana: Ludhiana Police have registered a case against four Hindu leaders in connection with a hate speech case.

The Hindu leaders, identified as Praveen Dang, Chandrakant Chadha, Rohit Sahni and Bhanu Pratap, have been accused of posting provocative statements on social media. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS against the four leaders.

Police said that the Hindu leaders made statements that were allegedly aimed at disrupting the law and order situation and communal harmony. Hindu leader Rohit Sani was booked under sections 152, 196 and 353 of BNS and Praveen Dung was booked under sections 196(1) and 353(2) while Bhanu Pratap was booked under sections 196 and 353.

"All the leaders had commented on religion and made statements on various social media platforms, based on which action has been taken," an official said.

Police swung into action following an attack on houses of two Shiv Sena leaders on Wednesday. They are among the four against whom hate speech case has now been registered.

Following the attack, four persons were arrested and the accused were found to have links with the notorious pro-Khalistan organisation, Babbar Khalsa International. After which, police said that these leaders had made hate speeches on social media and a case was registered in this regard.

Read more

  1. Kashmiri Ulemas Unite Against ‘Hate Speech’, Demand Action Against Narsinghanand
  2. International Day of Countering Hate Speech: Power Of Youth for Countering, Addressing Hate Speech

Ludhiana: Ludhiana Police have registered a case against four Hindu leaders in connection with a hate speech case.

The Hindu leaders, identified as Praveen Dang, Chandrakant Chadha, Rohit Sahni and Bhanu Pratap, have been accused of posting provocative statements on social media. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS against the four leaders.

Police said that the Hindu leaders made statements that were allegedly aimed at disrupting the law and order situation and communal harmony. Hindu leader Rohit Sani was booked under sections 152, 196 and 353 of BNS and Praveen Dung was booked under sections 196(1) and 353(2) while Bhanu Pratap was booked under sections 196 and 353.

"All the leaders had commented on religion and made statements on various social media platforms, based on which action has been taken," an official said.

Police swung into action following an attack on houses of two Shiv Sena leaders on Wednesday. They are among the four against whom hate speech case has now been registered.

Following the attack, four persons were arrested and the accused were found to have links with the notorious pro-Khalistan organisation, Babbar Khalsa International. After which, police said that these leaders had made hate speeches on social media and a case was registered in this regard.

Read more

  1. Kashmiri Ulemas Unite Against ‘Hate Speech’, Demand Action Against Narsinghanand
  2. International Day of Countering Hate Speech: Power Of Youth for Countering, Addressing Hate Speech

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HATE SPEECHHINDU LEADERSLUDHIANA POLICEHATE SPEECH CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.