Ludhiana Petrol Bomb Case: Four Members Of Babbar Khalsa Arrested

Ludhiana: The joint team of Punjab Police and Counter Intelligence Cell arrested four members of the outlawed Babbar Khalsa who hurled petrol bombs at the residences of Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Bakshi and Harkirat Singh Khurana on November 2 and October 16 respectively. Babbar Khalsa took responsibility for the attack on social media on Monday.

The motorcycle and mobile phones used for searching and tracking the targets have been seized by the team.

In a press conference, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the accused had contacts with Babbar Khalsa activists Harjit Singh and Sabi. Although they are not professionals, these actions may have been carried out by giving very little money. The matter is being thoroughly investigated. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Ravinder, Munish Sahid and Anil. Harjit Singh alias Ladi is also a wanted accused in the murder of Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab with a reward of Rs 10 lakh by the NIA.

"We are investigating how they came in contact with him and whether they had direct links with him or they came in contact with someone," Chahal said.

Three bike-borne youths threw petrol bombs in a glass bottle at the house of Shiv Sena Hind Sikh Wing national president Harkirat Singh Khurana in Ludhiana. In the aftermath, Singh said he was constantly getting threats through messages and calls. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released where the miscreants were visible. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

This was the second incident in a fortnight as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside his house.

Singh said the government needs to take strict action against the miscreants as this attack was carried out by unknown persons. Such gangsters should be confronted by police and Hindu leaders are being targeted continuously. This entire matter should be investigated thoroughly.

Bakshi said police had not taken any action on the matter so far. "Our lives are in danger but the administration is sitting idly. Police have assured us of justice and soon they will arrest these miscreants," he said.