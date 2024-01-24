Loading...

Ludhiana: In Fit Of Rage Wife Kills Husband, Held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

As per information, the couple used to have frequent fights and the same happened on Wednesday morning when in a fit of rage, the wife hit her husband with an object that caused his death.

Ludhiana (Punjab): A mother of two killed her husband by hitting a cutter on his neck following a quarrel over a trivial issue on Tuesday.

The accused Sonam attacked her husband with a pair of scissors, slitting her husband's throat. He was rushed to CMC Hospital after being spotted in a pool of blood.

However, he was declared brought dead by doctors in the hospital. Cops after being informed of the heinous crime rushed to the spot and took the After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the woman into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Basant Nagar. He used to run a hosiery shop at home. He lived on the upper floor of the house with his two children and his wife. His daughters are aged 12 and One and a half years.

However, as per police sources Sonam after having committed the crime in a fit of rage, does have regret. According to the initial police investigation, Gaurav used to have frequent fights with his wife. On Tuesday morning, Gaurav and Sonam fought again over something. Sonam threw a hosiery cutter at Gaurav which hit his neck and cut his throat.

As per information, the delay in taking Gaurav to the hospital caused his death. Sonam during interrogation had admitted that she had attacked Gaurav unknowingly.

Further probe is on.

