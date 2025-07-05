Ludhiana Girl Secures AIR -1 In CUET UG Exam

Ludhiana: Ananya Jain, a student of DAV Public School on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana, has secured all India rank-1 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025, the results of which were announced by NTA.

Ananya secured 100 percentile in her four chosen subjects and surpassed more than 11 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination organized for admission to Central universities across the country. Ananya had secured 98.8 per cent marks in her Class XII board examination and 97 per cent marks in Class X.

The youngster is all India topper in five subjects with 100 per cent in Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Mathematics, 99.99 percent in English and a score of 1225.93. Ananya credited her achievement to her mother who she said encouraged her to excel in every sphere of life.

"I also received a lot of support from all teachers and the principal of my school," she said. Ananya was honoured by her school on Saturday. The youngster said she will study Economics at Delhi University. "We always asked Ananya to study and never let her do household chores," said her parents.

Ananya's school principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar said, "Ananya is a very talented student and has brought glory to the school". She said Ananya also used to participate in extra-curricular activities.

Punjab Congress President and MP from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Ananya. He wrote, ''Congratulations to Ludhiana's daughter Ananya Jain for securing first position in the CUET-UG examination. You have become an inspiration for others with the achievement. I wish you all the best for the future and pray to God that you make great progress in life and continue to bring glory to the country and Ludhiana.''