Ludhiana: Deputy Commissioner's Office Receives Email Bomb Threat

Ludhiana: The Deputy Commissioner's Officer here received a bomb threat, following which the police are investigating the matter. The cyber police are also checking from where the mail came and who sent it.

At the same time, the anti-bomb squad also reached the spot and began an investigation. Special care has been taken that panic does not spread among the people because a large number of people reach the DC office for various works.

Speaking on this, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Himanshu Jain said that he had received an email after 9 am in which it was written that the DC office would be blown up with RDAC. After this, he forwarded the email to the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, who is investigating the matter. He said that care is being taken to ensure that panic does not spread among the people. Not only this, a cyber investigation is also being conducted to find out from where the mail came and who sent it, only after this, further action will be taken.

Following this, the government employees began panicking in the DC office of Ludhiana. When contacted, the employees refused to say anything. A search operation was conducted by the bomb squad in various departments in the DC office, and nothing has been found so far. If anyone has done mischief in this email bomb threat matter, it will be investigated by the police. The DC said that there is no need for people to panic. "We are fully alert. Police are doing their job," the DC said.