Ludhiana Dancer Gang-Raped At Event In Patna, 1 Of 6 Accused Held

Patna: A dancer from Ludhiana, who was invited to a guest house for performance, was allegedly gang-raped in Bypass police station area in Patna, police said. One of the six accused has been arrested, they said.

The victim, who lives in a rented room in Patna, said that the accused had assaulted her, forced her to consume alcohol and gang-raped her after the event. Based on her complaint, Bypass Police have initiated an investigation. Medical examination of the victim is being conducted, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said three dancers were booked for two to three hours at the 'Chhathi' ceremony at Rs 4500. She alleged that she was paid only Rs 500 while remaining Rs 4000 was withheld.

"The organisers first informed that the programme will be held at home but then said that venue has been shifted to a guest house due to lack of space. Three of us were brought to the guest house in a car. After reaching here, everything went off well for an hour and we staged our performances. After the programme ended we were taken to two rooms. Two girls were made to sit in one room while I was alone in the other room" the victim said.

She said that all the guests and organisers were drunk and were behaving inappropriately with her. "Among the organisers, a person named Ganesh forced me to drink alcohol and slapped me when I tried to stop him," she said.