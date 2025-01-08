ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Court Blast: NIA Confiscates Over 86 Kanals Of Land Linked To Accused

The NIA seized the properties of four accused in the 2021 Ludhiana court blast case that killed one and injured six persons.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of four individuals accused in the Ludhiana court complex blast case, which occurred on December 23, 2021.

Properties Seized

Acting on the orders of the NIA Special Court in Mohali, Punjab the agency seized immovable properties of:

Surmukh Singh: 15 kanals and 19 marlas of land in Kotli Khera village.

Dilbagh Singh Baggo: 27 kanals and 16 marlas of land in Chakka Allah Baksh village.

Harpreet Singh (Happy Malaysia): 27 kanals and 1 marla of land in Mandi Khurd village.

Rajanpreet Singh: 15 kanals and 18 marlas of land in Kolowal village, Amritsar, along with other properties in Bakkha Hari Singh village.

About The Blast
The blast, according to NIA, killed the person who detonated the improvised explosive device (IED) and injured six others. The deceased, who carried out the blast, was identified as Gagandeep Singh.

According to the NIA, the explosion was orchestrated at the behest of Lakhbir Singh Rode, the chief of the Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

The explosion had occurred in a bathroom on the third floor of the Ludhiana court complex, causing the walls to collapse and the floor to cave in to the second floor. A body was discovered at the scene, suspected to be that of the individual handling the explosives.

Early Investigations

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased, Gagandeep Singh, was likely fitting the IED when the blast occurred. His body was found with severe injuries, including shattered facial features and legs, confirming his proximity to the device at the time of detonation.

