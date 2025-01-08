ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Court Blast: NIA Confiscates Over 86 Kanals Of Land Linked To Accused

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of four individuals accused in the Ludhiana court complex blast case, which occurred on December 23, 2021.

Properties Seized

Acting on the orders of the NIA Special Court in Mohali, Punjab the agency seized immovable properties of:

Surmukh Singh: 15 kanals and 19 marlas of land in Kotli Khera village.

Dilbagh Singh Baggo: 27 kanals and 16 marlas of land in Chakka Allah Baksh village.

Harpreet Singh (Happy Malaysia): 27 kanals and 1 marla of land in Mandi Khurd village.