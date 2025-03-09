ETV Bharat / state

One More Dies In Ludhiana Building Collapse; Rescue Operation On

The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

One More Dies In Ludhiana Building Collapse; Rescue Operation On
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 9:53 PM IST

Ludhiana: One more worker died in the factory building collapse here while the rescue operation was still on as another worker was stated to be trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday. The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, they said.

On Saturday evening, a worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, were undertaking the rescue operation, the officials said. Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

An eyewitness on Saturday said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in. On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that two workers have died in the incident. The rescue operations are still going on to locate one worker who is stated to be trapped beneath the debris after the incident that occurred around 5 pm Saturday, the officials said.

Due to the substantial amount of debris, rescue teams are removing it carefully using manual equipment, they said. Deputy Commissioner Jorwal said a magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the exact cause of the incident. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased while the government will cover the medical expenses for the workers who were injured in the incident, the officials said.

Ludhiana: One more worker died in the factory building collapse here while the rescue operation was still on as another worker was stated to be trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday. The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, they said.

On Saturday evening, a worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, were undertaking the rescue operation, the officials said. Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

An eyewitness on Saturday said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in. On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that two workers have died in the incident. The rescue operations are still going on to locate one worker who is stated to be trapped beneath the debris after the incident that occurred around 5 pm Saturday, the officials said.

Due to the substantial amount of debris, rescue teams are removing it carefully using manual equipment, they said. Deputy Commissioner Jorwal said a magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the exact cause of the incident. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased while the government will cover the medical expenses for the workers who were injured in the incident, the officials said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUDHIANA BUILDING COLLAPSELUDHIANABUILDING COLLAPSEPUNJABDEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.