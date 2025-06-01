Ludhiana ASI, 2 Others Arrested For Shooting Friend To Death

LUDHIANA: An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab's Ludhiana has been arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly shooting their friend to death in a drunken state and then disposing of his body in a canal. The incident occurred on April 16 after the accused ASI under the influence of alcohol joked with Sukhwinder Singh alias Gagan and Avinderpal Singh and shot dead Gurjinder Singh (43) alias Gora.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Mandeep Singh said the ASI Bua Singh killed Gurjinder and transported the body in a car and threw it into the Morinda canal. The official said that the three accused and the deceased were friends.

The crime came to light after Gurjinder's family reported him missing. Police began an investigation as Gurjinder Singh’s mother, Ranjit Kaur, complained to senior police officials that Gurjinder had gone in a car with the accused ASI Bua Singh and Gagan and had been missing since then.

Subsequently, the police officers took the accused ASI into custody and interrogated him, revealing the case. ADCP said that the accused ASI confessed to the crime. Unbeknownst to the Ludhiana police at the time, the Morinda police had earlier recovered an unidentified body and conducted a post-mortem, followed by cremation.

The deceased was later identified as Gurjinder Singh based on the missing person report and photograph circulated by the Ludhiana police. ADCP Mandeep Singh said that the accused were booked under charges for murder and for attempting to conceal the crime by disposing of the body. The vehicle allegedly used to transport Gurjinder's body has been sent for forensic examination.