Ludhiana AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Cremated With Full State Honours; Irreparable Loss, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday. His last rites were performed by his son Vishwas Bassi at the crematorium near Civil Lines branch in Ludhiana. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and leaders cutting across political lines paid tributes to Gogi, calling his demise an irreparable loss for Punjab.

Irreparable Loss, Says CM Mann

Pointing towards the massive gathering at the ceremony, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “This loss is not just for his family but for the entire Punjab government. Gogi’s commitment to work and his bonding with everyone is evident from the crowd witnessed here today.”

"Whenever Gogi came to Chandigarh, he would always discuss about the work, and give details of the progress made. People of the constituency have suffered a big loss," CM Mann stated.

'Gogi Died Of Accidental Firing'

Late Friday night, the 57-year-old MLA was declared dead reportedly after accidental firing from his licensed pistol. Quoting family members, Police said that Gogi was cleaning his licensed revolver when the incident took place. Police mentioned that Gogi died of gunshot injuries, and it could be a case of 'accidental fire' from his own licensed pistol. His postmortem was conducted by the board of doctors of DMC Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that hours before his death, Gogi held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal over the issue of cleaning of 'Budha Nalla'. Gogi had joined the AAP after quitting Congress in 2022, and he defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the state assembly poll that year to win the Ludhiana West seat.