Lucknow's Rifah-E-Aam Club Looking To Reclaim Lost Glory

Lucknow: The Rifah-e-Aam Club of Lucknow is looking to reclaim its lost glory with the administration stepping in with measures to renovate it. This Club is seen as an institution depicting Indian nationalism in the face of the British.

It was built when the British humiliated the Indians by preventing the entry of the Indian elite to the prestigious MB Club by putting up a board that read ‘Indians and Dogs Not Allowed’.

It was then that the rulers of Oyal, Mehmoodabad and Mankapur decided to build a club of their own and established the Rifah-e-Aam Club in a building in Kaiserbagh near the city station that was built in 1860. The building presently stands in a dilapidated state.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recently vacated the place from illegal encroachments but the building remains in a pitiable condition. People have again started encroaching upon its premises that are also being used as a parking lot. Illegal shops have been set up all around. There has been a consistent demand for its renovation on the lines of Butler Palace.

This Club used to be a prominent socio-cultural institution that was established to encourage social, educational and cultural activities. It was known to be the venue of literary, art and social activities besides emerging as an amalgamation of Lucknow’s Nawabi culture and modernism. Many Kavi Sammelans and cultural events were held here as it played a role in preserving the city’s cultural heritage.

Historically speaking, this Club was also a witness to the Lucknow Pact between the Congress and the Muslim League in 1916. Historian Ramshankar Tripathi disclosed, “This pact was approved by the Congress on December 29, 1916 and the Muslim League on December 31. Its main aim was to promote unity between Hindus and Muslims besides demanding self rule from the British.”

Senior journalist Mehtaab Ahmed related that this club was set up on an area of around five acres. “It used to have an international level badminton court which is still in a good condition. There was also the facility for playing cards and carom board. In addition were rooms for holding meetings. The Club also had a bar,” he said while pointing that there is a need to renovate it since it is a symbol of nationalism. He said the issue pertaining to an illegal building that has come up close by and has opened its gates towards the Club needs to be addressed along with that of the illegal shops that have been built on encroached land.

Kshitij Pandey whose father was a former manager at the Club said that the institution was functional till three decades ago. “We also played badminton here. It is hoped that the government will renovate it on the lines of the Butler Palace. We hope for its betterment because it is a remnant of Indian nationalism. It was built in competition with the MB Club and needs to be conserved,” he said.

LDA’s Vice Chairman Prathmesh Kumar said, “We have got the illegal encroachments removed from outside the Club and the land has been got vacated. We will carry out developmental work here in the near future and definitely give a new shape to the Club. We will try to ensure that it comes forward in a better form.”