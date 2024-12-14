ETV Bharat / state

Housing, Healthcare And Commerce: Know About Lucknow's Rs 1,441-Cr Wellness City

Wellness City will feature 2,000 plots, 10,000 flats, hospitals and commercial spaces, redefining urban living with sustainable development and world-class facilities.

Layout of Wellness City (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

Lucknow: Lucknow is all set to witness the development of 'Wellness City', a large-scale residential and commercial project developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Spread over 1,199 acres on Sultanpur Road, this Rs 1,441-crore project aims to redefine urban living with world-class facilities, eco-friendly infrastructure and a strong focus on healthcare. The project is expected to be completed within the next two years, with development work starting soon.

Residential Development: Plots And Flats

Wellness City will offer a blend of housing options, catering to diverse needs. Around 2,000 premium plots, ranging from 700 to 3,000 square feet, will be developed across 77 acres. These plots will be sold directly by the LDA and are expected to attract significant interest due to their prime location near Sultanpur Road and Shaheed Path.

In addition to plots, 362 acres will be dedicated to group housing, where private developers will construct 10,000 flats. The LDA plans to auction these plots to builders, allowing them to design and develop the flats to modern standards. This public-private collaboration aims to ensure high-quality housing for the city's residents.

Healthcare Hub: Hospitals and Medicine Markets

A key highlight of Wellness City is its focus on healthcare and wellness. Around 150 acres will be dedicated to hospitals, including a super-specialty facility and a medical college. The project will also include a Vipassana Centre and meditation spaces, offering holistic wellness opportunities.

Additionally, a portion of the city's commercial area will feature a large medicine market, relocating Lucknow's existing Aminabad pharmaceutical hub. This integration is expected to provide better accessibility to top healthcare resources for residents and visitors.

Green Living and Sustainability

One of Wellness City's standout features is its commitment to green living. The project allocates 17 per cent of its land for parks, green belts and open spaces, spanning 204 acres. This ensures a healthy and serene environment for residents while maintaining ecological balance.

Infrastructure and Commercial Development

The city will feature wide, well-planned roads across 253 acres, addressing common complaints about congestion in other colonies. About 57 acres have been reserved for commercial spaces, including shopping malls, markets, and complexes, ensuring convenient access to modern amenities. Public utilities such as powerhouses, tube wells, and petrol pumps will occupy 45 acres, while 48 acres have been allocated for service areas to streamline urban infrastructure.

Progress and Timeline

LDA Vice-President Prathamesh Kumar revealed that the land acquisition process is nearing completion, with farmers receiving compensation double the urban circle rate, along with developed plots. Development is set to begin soon, adhering to international standards for infrastructure and urban planning.

Transforming Lucknow's Urban Landscape

With its emphasis on healthcare, sustainability and modern amenities, Wellness City aims to offer a holistic living experience. The project is designed to cater to the growing urban population while maintaining a balance between development and ecological preservation.

TAGGED:

LUCKNOWWELLNESS CITY IN LUCKNOWLUCKNOW DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYLUCKNOW WELLNESS CITY

