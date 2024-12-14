ETV Bharat / state

Housing, Healthcare And Commerce: Know About Lucknow's Rs 1,441-Cr Wellness City

Lucknow: Lucknow is all set to witness the development of 'Wellness City', a large-scale residential and commercial project developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Spread over 1,199 acres on Sultanpur Road, this Rs 1,441-crore project aims to redefine urban living with world-class facilities, eco-friendly infrastructure and a strong focus on healthcare. The project is expected to be completed within the next two years, with development work starting soon.

Residential Development: Plots And Flats

Wellness City will offer a blend of housing options, catering to diverse needs. Around 2,000 premium plots, ranging from 700 to 3,000 square feet, will be developed across 77 acres. These plots will be sold directly by the LDA and are expected to attract significant interest due to their prime location near Sultanpur Road and Shaheed Path.

In addition to plots, 362 acres will be dedicated to group housing, where private developers will construct 10,000 flats. The LDA plans to auction these plots to builders, allowing them to design and develop the flats to modern standards. This public-private collaboration aims to ensure high-quality housing for the city's residents.

Layout of Wellness City (ETV Bharat)

Healthcare Hub: Hospitals and Medicine Markets

A key highlight of Wellness City is its focus on healthcare and wellness. Around 150 acres will be dedicated to hospitals, including a super-specialty facility and a medical college. The project will also include a Vipassana Centre and meditation spaces, offering holistic wellness opportunities.

Additionally, a portion of the city's commercial area will feature a large medicine market, relocating Lucknow's existing Aminabad pharmaceutical hub. This integration is expected to provide better accessibility to top healthcare resources for residents and visitors.