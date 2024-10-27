UP: Dress Supplier From Chinhat Dies In Police Custody; Family Accuses Torture By Cops

Lucknow: A 32-year-old school dress supplier, allegedly died at the Chinhat Police Station on Saturday after being arrested for violent behaviour. His family and friends have accused the police of torturing him. An FIR under the charges of murder has been registered against Chinhat Police Station in-charge Avnish Kumar Chaturvedi and two others.

Police said that Mohit Pandey hailed from Vaibhav Khand in Gomtinagar, and ran a dress material manufacturing unit and supply business with his brother, Shobha Ram. The Chinhat police arrested him on Friday from the Zainabad area after they received a complaint from Adesh, a goods carrier driver.

As per Adesh, he had registered a formal complaint after a financial dispute arose between both parties. Shobha Ram arrived at the police station after coming to know of Mohit's situation and in turn, also got detained.

Mohit's family members said that his health began deteriorating while he was in police custody in the holding cell in the wee hours of Saturday. Police initially took him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chinhat but was later referred to RMLIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

A huge ruckus was reported on the hospital premises after the news of Mohit's death spread. Mohit's family members demanded to see his body but could not as it was at the RMLIMS morgue awaiting a post-mortem. The bereaved members protested, accusing the police of neglecting Mohit's health, forcing him to die a painful death in custody.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Pankaj Singh said that despite being transferred for medical care, Mohit passed away at RMLIMS. "The post-mortem will show us the actual cause of death which will help us in investigating the case."

Shobha Ram alleged that Mohit was tortured while in police custody and made a serious allegation against the police saying his brother pleaded for water and medical assistance but did not receive them. "The cell was filthy, and my brother was in immense pain," Shobha Ram said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Sengar assured the family of punishing police officers if any sort of carelessness or negligence was discovered. "Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in this case," he added.