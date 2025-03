ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Police Kill Auto Driver Accused Of Kidnapping And Murder In Encounter

Lucknow: The auto driver, who kidnapped and murdered a woman, who had arrived in Lucknow from Banaras late Tuesday night, has been killed in a police encounter. The accused, Ajay Dwivedi, allegedly attempted to rape the victim before killing her. An encounter took place near Malihabad Dewal Restaurant, where the police shot Ajay and he succumbed to his injuries.