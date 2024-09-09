Lucknow Police's Big Negligence: Dead Man Summoned For Disturbing Peace

Lucknow: In major negligence by the Commissionerate Police of Lucknow, a person who passed away three years ago was recently summoned for disrupting peace in the Rahimabad police station area of the city.

Mekku, 65, a resident of Khageshwar Khera of Rahimabad, died on July 24, 2021. The police issued a summons against Mekku to appear in court. The incident was brought to light by the family members of the deceased when they received the summons. The family complained to the higher authorities and informed them about the death of the alleged accused. The police subsequently issued an inquiry against the inspector in question.

According to Lekh Ram, a kin of the deceased, the family was shocked when the notice came three years after Mekku’s death. In the inquiry, it was found that Inspector Karan Singh had prepared a report against Mekku and sent it to the court on July 9, 2024. Station House Officer, SHO Anubhav Singh said that based on the complaint, the department has prepared a detailed report against the inspector. The report has been sent to the higher authorities for review.

Recently, another case of police negligence came to the fore in Lucknow when four people, including a minor, were nabbed by the police after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed in a Sitapur village earlier last week. The boy, Shivansh Mishra, had gone missing from the village. After his family was informed about the death, the kin blocked the Sakran-Sitapur road, accusing the Sakran police of negligence. The family members and villagers accused the police of delayed search operation, claiming the boy would have been alive had the cops acted in time.