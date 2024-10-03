Lucknow Delivery Boy Murder: Victim Duped Before Being Killed Called To Wrong Location

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking revelation in the case of the murder of the 30-year-old delivery agent here who went to deliver phones worth nearly Rs 1 lakh to a customer on October 1, an audio clip surfaced on Wednesday in which the accused can be heard directing the victim to a wrong location.

Bharat Prajapati, who worked as a delivery partner with Flipkart, went to deliver Google Pixel and Vivo phones ordered by the accused Himanshu Kanaujia on September 23. Kanaujia had opted for the COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option while placing the order.

Before reaching the location, Prajapati called Kanaujia, who then brought in Gajanan, the main accused, on a conference call. As per the audio clip that has surfaced recently, Gajanan directed Prajapati to come to Akash's house, another accused in the case, where Prajapati was strangled to death with the wire of a laptop charger.

While Kanaujia and Akash have been arrested, Gajanan remains at large. During interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, revealing that he and Gajanan had planned to rob Prajapati of the expensive smartphones.

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Prajapati of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh said.

After Prajapati didn't return for two days, his family lodged a missing person report on September 25. The police traced Prajapati 's last location through his phone after Akash confessed to the crime.

Police are trying to find Prajapati's body with the help of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force. However, due to the rainy season, there is a strong current in the Indira Canal and it is assumed that the body has been swept away, police said.

For the unversed, Gajanan worked with Prajapati in a small company for a couple of months. However, Gajanan was sacked from the firm for committing a fraud of Rs 2.5 lakh, Prajapati's brother Prem Kumar told police.