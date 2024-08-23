ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Municipal Corporation Mandates Shift from Coal to Gas for Food Establishments to Curb Pollution

Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has issued an order requiring all hotels, dhabas and food stall owners to switch from coal to gas for cooking. This move comes in response to concerns over air pollution, with more than 3,000 coal-fired tandoors and ovens currently in use across the city.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh noted that the Air Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have called for stricter measures to curb pollution, which has led to this decision. A survey of the city’s food establishments is underway to enforce the new regulation.

A study by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has highlighted the significant impact of coal-burning ovens on air quality, contributing to the rise of PM 10 and PM 2.5 particulate matter levels. The report suggests that switching to gas or electric ovens could reduce PM2.5 emissions by 95%, resulting in a marked improvement in air quality.

However, this decision has sparked concern among traditional food vendors. Abu Bakr, the owner of the famous Idris Biryani Hotel, expressed his concern, stating that using coal adds a unique flavour to dishes such as biryani, Kulcha and Sheermal Baqarkhani. “The taste of our food, especially biryani, is renowned across the country. While we will comply with the government’s order, there is a strong possibility that the taste will be affected. We urge the government to reconsider and allow us to continue using coal,” said Abu Bakr.