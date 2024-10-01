ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Man, His Aide Order iPhone Via CoD, Kill Delivery Agent; One Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

After Bharat Kumar, a Flipkart delivery agent did not return home for two days, his family filed a missing person's report. On examining his call records, police reached out to Akash, who confessed that he and his partner had killed Bharat and dumped his body into a canal. Police have taken Akash into custody.

Lucknow Man, His Aide Order iPhone With CoD Option, Kill Delivery Agent; Probe On
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A delivery agent was allegedly killed by two persons when he had gone to deliver an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was ordered via cash on delivery (CoD) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district.

After killing him, his body was disposed off in the Indira Canal. The incident occurred last week and his family lodged a complaint at Chinhat police station after he did not return home for two days.

"On September 30, a missing person's report was filed by the brother of Bharat Kumar aka Ram Milan, who worked as a Flipkart delivery agent. As per CCTV footage and information, we got to know that something unfortunate had happened to him. In this connection, police have taken into custody a person named Akash. During questioning, Akash said that he along with a partner murdered Bharat Kumar and threw the body into the canal. SDRF and NDRF are trying to recover the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh told ANI.

According to report, the iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh was ordered on CoD by the duo. Bharat had gone to deliver the phone and collect the money for the product when he was killed by Akash and his partner.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Bharat's brother, police initiated a probe and while examining the call records, managed to contact Akash, who confessed to the crime during interrogations.

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have launched a search operation in the canal to find the body.

Read more

  1. Puducherry Auto Driver Returns iPhone Lost By Nepalese Tourist
  2. Delhi Minor Steals And Sells Mother's Jewellery To Buy iPhone For Girlfriend

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A delivery agent was allegedly killed by two persons when he had gone to deliver an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was ordered via cash on delivery (CoD) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district.

After killing him, his body was disposed off in the Indira Canal. The incident occurred last week and his family lodged a complaint at Chinhat police station after he did not return home for two days.

"On September 30, a missing person's report was filed by the brother of Bharat Kumar aka Ram Milan, who worked as a Flipkart delivery agent. As per CCTV footage and information, we got to know that something unfortunate had happened to him. In this connection, police have taken into custody a person named Akash. During questioning, Akash said that he along with a partner murdered Bharat Kumar and threw the body into the canal. SDRF and NDRF are trying to recover the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh told ANI.

According to report, the iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh was ordered on CoD by the duo. Bharat had gone to deliver the phone and collect the money for the product when he was killed by Akash and his partner.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Bharat's brother, police initiated a probe and while examining the call records, managed to contact Akash, who confessed to the crime during interrogations.

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have launched a search operation in the canal to find the body.

Read more

  1. Puducherry Auto Driver Returns iPhone Lost By Nepalese Tourist
  2. Delhi Minor Steals And Sells Mother's Jewellery To Buy iPhone For Girlfriend

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELIVERY AGENTDELIVERY AGENT KILLEDORDER IPHONE WITH COD OPTIONIPHONE DELIVERY AGENT KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.