Lucknow Man, His Aide Order iPhone Via CoD, Kill Delivery Agent; One Arrested

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A delivery agent was allegedly killed by two persons when he had gone to deliver an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was ordered via cash on delivery (CoD) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district.

After killing him, his body was disposed off in the Indira Canal. The incident occurred last week and his family lodged a complaint at Chinhat police station after he did not return home for two days.

"On September 30, a missing person's report was filed by the brother of Bharat Kumar aka Ram Milan, who worked as a Flipkart delivery agent. As per CCTV footage and information, we got to know that something unfortunate had happened to him. In this connection, police have taken into custody a person named Akash. During questioning, Akash said that he along with a partner murdered Bharat Kumar and threw the body into the canal. SDRF and NDRF are trying to recover the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh told ANI.