Four Killed, Nine Injured In Multiple Vehicle Collision In UP's Lucknow

The injured have been rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

The mangled remains of vehicles involved in a multiple collision near Anwarganj (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 24, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Lucknow: As many as four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a multiple vehicle collision near Anwar Ganj on Kisan Path in Chinhat area of Lucknow late on Thursday night.

The mishap occurred when a truck hit a van and a car was hit by another truck after it lost control. A few Qawwali singers from Badaun had gone to Badaun in Katihar district of Bihar to perform and were returning in the van which had nine occupants including driver Mohammad Arif Khan, Shahzad (40), Shakeel (34), Raja (30), Tasleem (37), Intezaar (32), Shahrukh (27) and Akbar Ali. The driver applied brake to reduce the speed of the van on Kisan Path.

Meanwhile, a truck coming from behind hit the van which hit the divider and overturned. While Shahzad died on the spot, the eight others were injured. At the same time, Kundan (20) of Khandak village of Chinhat was returning from Juggar after consulting a doctor for his mother Kiran Yadav's treatment. His neighbors Himanshu alias Bunty (17) and Shobhit alias Lale (22) were also in the car which went out of control and was hit by a truck from behind. The car was completely damaged in the accident. People were trapped inside both the vehicles. Police reached the spot and immediately started a rescue operation. The occupants were taken out by cutting the gates of both the vehicles with a gas cutter.

Himanshu, Kundan and Kiran Yadav died on the spot in the accident while Shobhit sustained injuries. Chinhat Inspector Bharat Pathak said all the vehicles involved in the mishap have been removed from the highway with the help of a crane. The injured are being treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The condition of two injured is critical. The families of the deceased have been informed, he said.

