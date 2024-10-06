Lucknow Family Trapped In Iran Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A family from Nakhas has been left in distress ever since conflict broke out between Iran and Israel, as their loved ones are stuck amid the growing tensions.
Ale Hasan, his pregnant wife Shirin Fatima, and his mother Ambar Tabassum are in Qom, Iran, which is in the middle of the war.
Hasan is studying a religious course in Iran and has been living there for the last four years. His wife and mother joined him recently.
Ghulam Abbas, Ale Hasan's father, told ETV Bharat that the family is worried about their safety, especially when they are eagerly waiting for the baby’s arrival. “We request the Indian government to ensure their safe return," he said.
Syed Kumail, Ale Hasan's brother, said that the family hadn't contacted embassy officials yet. However, he hopes for immediate redress.
“It’s my brother's first child, so everyone is happy. However, the worry is that a war may break out. We request the Indian government to make arrangements for the safe return of Indians living in Iran,” he said.
Kumail said the family speaks to Hasan and others almost daily amid the growing concerns.
“The situation is said to be normal there, but the news of war and the ever-increasing tension worries all of us,” he said.
According to statistics, about 6,000 Indian students are currently receiving religious education in Iran. In such a situation, their families seem to be worried.
Read More