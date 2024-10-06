ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Family Trapped In Iran Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A family from Nakhas has been left in distress ever since conflict broke out between Iran and Israel, as their loved ones are stuck amid the growing tensions.

Ale Hasan, his pregnant wife Shirin Fatima, and his mother Ambar Tabassum are in Qom, Iran, which is in the middle of the war.

Hasan is studying a religious course in Iran and has been living there for the last four years. His wife and mother joined him recently.

Ghulam Abbas, Ale Hasan's father, told ETV Bharat that the family is worried about their safety, especially when they are eagerly waiting for the baby’s arrival. “We request the Indian government to ensure their safe return," he said.

Syed Kumail, Ale Hasan's brother, said that the family hadn't contacted embassy officials yet. However, he hopes for immediate redress.