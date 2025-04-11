Retired Doctor Duped Of Rs 95 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’

Lucknow: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light here in Uttar Pradesh, where a retired doctor was digitally “arrested” and duped of Rs 95 lakh. Police filed the FIR and launched a probe to nab the culprits.

According to police, the victim, BN Singh, a resident of Virat Khand here, lodged a complaint recently. He stated that he received a call from a person posing as an employee of a courier service company, and illegal goods were being transported using his Aadhaar card number. The caller informed him that a case was being investigated and police officers wanted to talk to him.

He was later contacted by another person identifying himself as a police officer, who claimed that the investigation was confidential, asking him not to discuss this matter with anyone. The caller also instructed the doctor to transfer Rs 95 lakh to clear his name in the investigation and kept him "digitally arrested."

Fearing legal action, Singh transferred the said amount from his account to the account given by the caller. When the calls for more money continued, the doctor realised he had been scammed and approached the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow.

The cyber police inspector Brijesh Yadav confirmed the development and said that an FIR had been lodged by the elderly doctor, calling it a case of digital arrest. “The elderly man has been cheated of Rs 95 lakh. The matter is being investigated,” he said.

“Such cases are being registered continuously. Along with this, the inspector said to be careful of those who ask for money online in the name of investigation,” Yadav said.