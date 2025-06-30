Lucknow Cloth Merchant, Wife And Daughter Die By Suicide

Lucknow: A cloth merchant allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and minor daughter late Sunday night in the Asarfabad locality here, police said.

Police said that the deceased were identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Suchita Rastogi (45) and their 16-year-old daughter. According to police officials, Shobhit owned a clothing shop located within the Rajajipuram area. Shobhit's brother arrived at his residence on Monday morning and found the family members lying dead. He immediately alerted the police, and officers from the Chowk police station rushed to the spot. They broke open the door and recovered three bodies.

"We received information this morning that three members of a family in Asarfabad had died by suicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said. He said that a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"Local police, including the station in-charge, rushed to the house and found the bodies of Shobhit along with his wife and daughter. Police conducted a Panchnama (preliminary inquiry) and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," Srivastava said.

While the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, authorities have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to it. Shobhit's brother, who was present at the scene, told the police that the family had taken their own lives. However, forensic teams and authorities work to analyse the contents of the suicide note and other evidence from the house, the police official added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.