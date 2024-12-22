Lucknow Bank Robbery: Thieves Break 30 Lockers, Make Away With Jewellery, Valuables

Lucknow: In a major theft at the Indian Overseas Bank in Chinhat in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, four thieves entered the premises by breaking through a wall, then broke more than 30 lockers and stole cash, jewellery and other valuables worth crores of rupees. The bank had neither any alarm nor security guards but the entire incident has been captured on CCTV camera.

The incident took place near Matiyari Chowki under Chinhat police station on Saturday night. The matter came to light this afternoon when locals found the wall at the rear side of the bank broken and informed the police. Soon a team from the Chinhat police station reached the spot and initiated investigations. The dog squad team also reached the spot followed by DCP East Shashank Singh.

The CCTV footage has revealed that the thieves were present inside the bank for more than an hour. The bank is closed today since it is Sunday.

An officer of the Chinhat police station said, it is being estimated that jewellery, cash and valuables worth crores of rupees have been stolen since 30 lockers were broken but the exact amount has not been calculated yet.

DCP East Shashank Singh said Indian Overseas Bank manager Sandeep Singh has informed that there is a vacant plot next to the bank. "It seems that the thieves had entered the bank from this plot by breaking a wall. On information, police, forensic and dog squad teams reached the spot and investigations are underway," Singh said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that about four persons had entered the bank by breaking the wall. Police said six teams have been set up to probe into the matter.