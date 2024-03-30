LS Polls: Security Forces Conduct Flag Marches Across Kashmir Valley

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

In order to give voters a feeling of security and confidence prior to the Lok Sabha elections, the security forces staged flag marches throughout the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

Srinagar: The security forces conducted flag marches across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to instill a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said. The officials said the flag marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the valley.

The flag marches were conducted in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections, they said. The officials said the flag marches are a part of area domination exercise to instill a sense of security and harmony in the society and to ensure free, fair and fearless elections. The senior officers of the police and CAPFs, and jawans took part in the flag marches, they said.

There are three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla. While Anantnag-Rajouri goes to polls in the third phase on May 7, polling in Srinagar would be held in phase four on May 13 and Baramulla in phase five on May 20.

