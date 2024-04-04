LS Polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K C Venugopal File Nominations

Thiruvananthapuram: NDA candidate and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal were among those who filed their nominations on Thursday from Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat filed his nomination before the District Collector, who is also the returning officer.

He was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and other senior BJP leaders. He is fighting against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran. Venugopal filed the nomination before the returning officer in Alappuzha. He was accompanied by senior party leaders.