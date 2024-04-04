LS Polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K C Venugopal File Nominations

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal from Kerala filed their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal from Kerala filed their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: NDA candidate and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal were among those who filed their nominations on Thursday from Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat filed his nomination before the District Collector, who is also the returning officer.

He was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and other senior BJP leaders. He is fighting against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran. Venugopal filed the nomination before the returning officer in Alappuzha. He was accompanied by senior party leaders.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.