LS Polls: Chautala Vs Chautala in Haryana's Hisar

Chandigarh: As political parties sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Hisar constituency in Haryana will witness an epic battle between father-in-law and daughters-in-law of the Chautala family making it the hottest seat in the political circles.

BJP Fields Ranjit Chautala: Shortly before the release of BJP's Lok Sabha candidates list late evening on Sunday (24 March), Haryana's independent MLA and cabinet minister in Haryana government Ranjit Chautala joined BJP in Sirsa and was promptly fielded from Hisar seat.

Chautala, son of OP Chautala was elected an independent MLA in 2019 and went on to become the Electricity and Jail Minister in the Manohar Khattar government and retained the ministerial post in the Nayab Saini government. Chautala has been a Rajya Sabha member, MLA and minister in the past. He is the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and brother of INLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

INLD to Field Sunaina Chautala: On one hand, BJP has fielded Ranjit Chautala from Hisar Lok Sabha seat, while on the other hand, INLD women's wing chief general secretary Sunaina Chautala is likely to contest opposite party deserter Ranjeet Chautala. Sunaina is the daughter-in-law of OP Chautala's younger brother Pratap Singh Chautala and wife of Ravi Singh Chautala who are not active in politics.

JJP might Field Naina Chautala: The JJP i.e. Jannayak Janata Party, formed after separating from INLD, is also preparing to field the face from Hisar seat, that is the party's MLA Naina Chautala, another daughter-in-law of Om Prakash Chautala. Naina Chautala is MLA from Badhra seat. Her husband Ajay Chautala is the national president of Jannayak Janata Party. His son Dushyant Chautala has also been the Deputy Chief Minister and MP of Haryana. Whereas, the second son Digvijay Chautala is the Principal General Secretary of the party.

Former Haryana CM Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has two sons Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala both of whom are active in politics. After the split in INLD, Abhay Chautala is handling INLD and Ajay Chautala is handling Jananayak Janata Party. Naina Chautala is the wife of Ajay Chautala. Sunaina Chautala is the daughter-in-law of Om Prakash Chautala's second brother.