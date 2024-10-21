ETV Bharat / state

LS Delimitation May Raise Hopes Of Having Many Kids, But Give Tamil Names To Children, Says Stalin

Chennai: The Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people to think about raising "16 children," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday, alluding to a Tamil saying on 16 kinds of wealth but insisted that one should give Tamil names to their kids.

He was alluding to a Tamil saying "pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga," meaning acquire 16 different kinds of wealth and lead a prosperous life, while referring to the census and delimitation process which will redraw the electoral map of India. Stalin said newly wedded couples may give up the idea of begetting few children now.

"The Parliament delimitation process may encourage the couples to have many children and give up thoughts of a small family. But whatever be the outcome, provide Tamil names to your children," the CM said after solemnising the marriages of 31 couples at a function held under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department here.