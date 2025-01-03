ETV Bharat / state

LPG Tanker Overturns On Coimbatore Flyover; Safely Displaced After 7 Hours Of Operations

The Coimbatore District Collector inspected the area and ordered a holiday for around 15 schools within a radius of 500 meters from the accident site.

LPG Tanker Overturns On Coimbatore Flyover
LPG Tanker Overturns On Coimbatore Flyover (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 seconds ago

Coimbatore: A Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) tanker lorry carrying LPG gas from Kochi to Coimbatore overturned on the Uppilipalayam flyover, and the tanker detached from the truck, sources said on Friday.

Suddenly, the gas started leaking as the tanker got damaged, and the fire department immediately pressed into service, they added. The team splashed water to prevent the gas from mixing with the air from the tanker, sources further said. After seven long hours of operations, the truck was safely displaced from the road, sources confirmed.

Coimbatore District Collector (DC) Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected the area and ordered a holiday for around 15 schools within a radius of 500 meters from the accident site.

Speaking to the media, the DC said, "The accident occurred at around 3 am, in which a gas container weighing 18 tons overturned on the road. A proper investigation will be conducted into the cause, and based on that, action will be taken to prevent future mishaps."

The District Administration, Police, BPCL officials, and the District Industrial Safety Officer reached the spot to take stock of the situation and bring it under control.

The fire team asserted that the gas tanker was safely removed after checking with the gas monitoring system (GMS-Gas Monitoring System). Later, the vehicle coupled with a gas tanker was taken to a gas filling station in Ganapati Nagar, officials said.

