LPG Cylinder Explodes While Preparing Tea In Barmer, Five Of Family Injured

Barmer: Five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, suffered burn injuries after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded in their kitchen while preparing tea in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday.

The incident that occurred in Bhadkha village of the district triggered chaos in the area. All injured were rushed to the Barmer District Hospital, where condition of a woman, aged 75, is stated to be critical.

"There was a 'Jagran' at Veeraram Prajapat's house in Narayanio Ki Dhani in Barmer last night. On Wednesday morning, when the family lit the gas stove in the kitchen to prepare tea, the cylinder exploded. Five members of Veeraram's family were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment," Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent, Barmer said.

When neighbours spotted flames billowing out from the house, they rushed to the spot to douse the fire by splashing water. On information, fire tenders along with a team of police and administration officials reached the spot. The fire was extinguished and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Police said Panchi (75) was seriously injured and referred to Jodhpur after first aid. The remaining four namely Lata (2), Antari Devi (80), Nakhadevi (60) and Veerram (29) are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.