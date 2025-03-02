ETV Bharat / state

Loyal Till The Last Breath: German Shepherd Dies While Saving Owner From Tiger Attack In Madhya Pradesh

The dog 'Panthu' pounced on the tiger, which was about to attack its owner in Umaria on Saturday, and lost its life in the fight.

German Shepherd 'Panthu' dies while saving owner from tiger attack in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh
German Shepherd 'Panthu' (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Umaria: Upholding the dog's unwavering loyalty towards humans, a German shepherd dog died while saving its owner from a tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday.

The heartbreaking incident took place at Bharhut village near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district. Shivam Badgaiya, the owner of the German Shepherd said that he was in his farm when a tiger suddenly appeared in front of him.

The big cat was about to attack Shivam when his dog, whom he lovingly called 'Panthu' pounced on it without caring for its life, Shivam said. As soon as the German Shepherd dog attacked the tiger, it startled the latter leading to a fierce fight between the two leaving 'Panthu' grievously injured.

German Shepherd 'Panthu' dies while saving owner from tiger attack in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh
German Shepherd 'Panthu' (ETV Bharat)

“The tiger dragged the dog to the outskirts of the village, but the tiger also lost courage after seeing the courage of the German Shepherd dog and finally had to retreat. He left the dog and ran away," added Shivam.

The injured dog was immediately taken to veterinarian Dr. Akhilesh Singh, but the dog could not be saved. Dr Singh said that the German Shepherd had serious injury marks on its neck.

Pug marks of the tiger which killed German Shepherd 'Panthu'
Pug marks of the tiger which killed German Shepherd 'Panthu' (ETV Bharat)

“There were also marks of tiger's claws on its body. These wounds were also very deep. Although the dog started walking immediately during treatment, it died after some time," he said.

The dog's bravery and unwavering loyalty towards its owner is being praised by the villagers.

