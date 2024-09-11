Low-Intensity Blast At House In Chandigarh, Owner Claims Grenade Lobbed

Chandigarh: A low-intensity explosion occurred at a house in the upscale Sector 10 area here on Wednesday evening with its owner claiming that two persons in an auto-rickshaw had hurled a grenade, police said.

There was no casualty but some windows and pots kept in the garden were damaged in the incident, they said, adding an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast is underway.

After receiving information about the blast around 5:30 pm, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and other police officials reached the house to take stock of the situation. Teams of the bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also reached the spot to collect samples.

"There was a loud sound. Some pressure type low-intensity blast took place because of which some windows and pots were damaged," the SSP said. To a question, the SSP said the complainant told them that two persons came in an auto-rickshaw and hurled a "grenade" at the house.

"The complainants were sitting on their verandah of the house. They saw the suspects," the police officer said, adding efforts were on to trace the vehicle. Visuals of the explosion and the auto-rickshaw were captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The SSP said that they are investigating if any personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident.

Asked about the veracity of the claim that a grenade was lobbed at the house, she said, "We are investigating it. A blast has happened and we are investigating the cause of it."