Love's in the Air in Triyuginarayan Village with 40 Marriages in past Six Months

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In the hills of Triyuginarayan village, love has bloomed with 40 marriages taking place in the past six months. Till the Maha Shivratri festival, 15 couples had registered for marriage in the region. Getting hitched on the day of Maha Shivratri holds special significance for couples as Lord Shiva and Parvati had gotten married here.

On the day of love, February 14, marking Valentines Day, couples adopt different traditions for expressing love just like Lord Shiva and Parvati. Triyuginarayan Temple is the signature of unity of Mahadev with wife Parvati, and is considered to be the destination of the lovers and an auspicious marriage venue.

This is why marriages are witnessing a hike in the region. The temple is located in Triyuginarayan village in Rudraprayag district, 12 km away from Sonprayag, the main stop of Kedarnath Yatra. According to mythological beliefs, this temple is of the Baman incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

In Treta Yuga, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati took seven rounds in this temple with Lord Vishnu as their witness. The fire in the pit inside the temple, in which the diety couple took rounds, keeps burning continuously since then. It is said that this fire has never been extinguished. One does not have to walk to reach the temple as it is situated near the road.