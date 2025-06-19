ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Her Lover's Murder, Woman Dies By Suicide In UP

Lucknow: Days after her lover was killed, a woman died by suicide on Thursday.

Her body was found in a hut near her house in the morning. The incident took place in Hamid Kheda Mazra Mawai Kala village of Rahimabad police station area. Inspector Anand Kumar Dwivedi said the woman was in shock after the murder of her lover. "Her body has been sent for postmortem. The police are investigating the matter," he said.

The woman's lover was murdered on the night of June 15. The deceased, Sanjay (40), a resident of Hamid Kheda Mazra Mawai Kala of Rahimabad police station area, was a taxi driver. According to Sanjay's mother Ramdulari, two people came to her house at 12 midnight of June 15. "They knocked on the door and when I opened it, they tried to strangle me. After that, they started beating Sanjay. They attacked his head and waist with a rod used for cutting fodder," she said.

Sanjay than jumped into a canal nearby to save himself. But both the accused managed to catch hold of him. They then killed Sanjay and fled. The police reached the spot and investigated. Evidence was also collected. On the complaint of the mother, a case was registered. A police team arrested both the accused Sunil and his son Divyansh.