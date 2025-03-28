Youth Kills Girlfriend, Shoots Himself Dead In Patna

Patna: A youth shot dead his girlfriend before killing self at Digha Marine Drive Ghat in Patna on Friday.

Police said the youth, identified as Rahul Raj of Madhubani district shot dead his girlfriend Surabhi Kumari of Lalganj in Vaishali. As per eyewitnesses, both of them were sitting on the stairs of Janardan Ghat. After some time there was an altercation between the two over some issue. An enraged Rahul then shot Surabhi dead and them shot himself. Locals informed the informed which along with a team of forensic experts and dog squad reached the spot.

CT SP Central Sweety Sehrawat the case is being investigated from all angles. "The police have recovered the pistol and an ammunition from the spot," the SP said. Sehrawat said a bag was found from the spot which contained Rahul's Aadhaar. A live cartridge was also found in the bag. The boy's family reached the spot.

The incident comes days after youth killed a girl and her father at Ara railway station. After committing the crime, the youth killed himself. The incident took place when the 16-year-old girl, along with her father was about to board a train for New Delhi from Ara railway station. The youth intercepted the girl and her father on the stairs of the railway platform and fired from close range. The girl and her father fell unconscious on the stairs after receiving gunshot injuries and started bleeding profusely.

Before people at the railway platform could react to the incident, the assailant shot himself with the same weapon in his temple. He died on the spot.