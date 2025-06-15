Love Under Lockdown: ‘Loal Kashmir’ Sheds Light On Human Stories Behind Article 370

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Mehak Jamal's book 'Loal Kashmir' has been making headlines lately for bringing to light true, untold love stories that surfaced during one of Jammu and Kashmir's most difficult periods—the communication blackout following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Through these stories, Mehak offers readers a deeply personal exploration of love, connection, and survival in the Valley. These are true narratives—raw and intimate— that had remained unheard due to the curfews and internet shutdowns that gripped Kashmir.

Amid intense restrictions and curfews that defined 2019, Jamal began compiling these poignant tales into book form to ensure that the unspoken, unseen dimensions of life and love in Kashmir were not lost to silence. 'Loal Kashmir', which is Mehak’s debut book, weaves together various shades of love—romantic affection, parental bonds, and deep friendships-all shaped by the unique circumstances of Kashmir.

A filmmaker by profession, Mehak reveals that the book comprises 16 distinct stories, grouped into three periods reflecting different waves of turmoil in Kashmir, including the 1990s, 2008, 2010, 2016, and most notably 2019, during the extended lockdown after Article 370 was revoked.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, she said, “The situation created after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 compelled me to write. I began working on the book in 2020, and it took nearly four years to complete. It was finally released in January 2025.”

“I was inspired to write Loal Kashmir after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019. The long and jarring communication blockade brought to light many stories of human connection. What intrigued me most were stories of love — how people were finding innovative ways to reach out and communicate amid the imposed silence,” she explained.

Mehak said she interviewed over 70 individuals during her research. “In many ways, I felt like their secret keeper, as many wanted to remain anonymous. The fact that they trusted me with their life stories made me feel even more connected to them — and to Kashmir.”

She admitted that collecting these stories was anything but easy. “Some people spoke to me over the phone and Zoom calls; others shared their stories in person. Many of the names in the book have been changed or kept hidden at the request of the storytellers. They wanted their truths heard, but without revealing their identities,” she said.

“It’s the story of Pakistani women who married Kashmiri men and came to Kashmir in 2010 under the resettlement policy. Despite living here for over a decade, they still haven't been granted citizenship. That story made me cry,” Mehak said when asked which story moved her the most.

Now 31, Mehak holds a degree in Creative Arts in Film from the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Bangalore, though her foundational education was in Kashmir.

She began her career as a script supervisor in a film called Tibetan, and has since directed several short and feature films. Her short film Bad Egg premiered at the 19th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in 2022, where it won the German Star of India Audience Award. The film went on to screen at festivals around the world.