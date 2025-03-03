Aligarh: Love Triangle Leads To Disruption Of Engagement Ceremony, Reveals Four-Year Relationship Between Two Women

Aligarh: A love story between two women in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has come to light after a dramatic confrontation at a ring ceremony. The incident unfolded on Sunday night when one of the women, who had been in a four-year relationship with her friend, disrupted the engagement ceremony of her partner.

The couple had been close since school, with one of the women living as a girl and the other adopting a boyish style. The engagement ceremony, which was to take place at a local hotel, was interrupted when the agitated friend arrived and caused a scene. The situation escalated to the point where someone called the Aligarh police. Both the police and families tried to resolve the issue late into the night.

According to the woman who caused the disturbance, she and her girlfriend had been in a romantic relationship for four years, even discussing marriage. However, her family arranged a marriage for her, including an engagement ceremony.

When her girlfriend heard about the arrangement, she became upset and threatened to die by suicide if the marriage proceeded. As a result, the woman called off the engagement and broke off the relationship with her intended partner.

On the day of the ring ceremony, the girlfriend who had been in a relationship with her arrived at the hotel, upset that her partner was about to marry someone else. During the confrontation, the family of the engaged man allegedly assaulted the distraught woman, which led to the disturbance.

The woman causing the ruckus explained that she had lived as a boy while her friend, whose engagement was being celebrated, had lived as a girl. She now hopes for public acknowledgement of their relationship. The engagement was eventually called off, and the man declined to go through with the marriage.

Gandhi Park Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said that discussions were ongoing between the two families, and no formal complaint had been filed with the police.