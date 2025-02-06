Love Beyond Borders: Balasore Girl Marries London Boy in Traditional Hindu Ceremony

Balasore (Odisha): Natasha Das and Luke De had hardly thought of getting into the wedlock the first time they met in London. But two years down the line, Natasha from Balasore in Odisha and Luke, a UK citizen, knew they were made for each other and ready to take the vows. Thus began their marriage saga with parents of both - the groom and the bride - agreeing to solemnise the wedding as per Hindu rituals.

The marriage born out of love not only transcended geography but also embraced the Indian traditions. Daughter of Kamalakant and Meenakshi Das from Sobharampur in Balasore, Natasha met Luke, a telecom professional, when she was doing a job there. The friendship grew and turned into love, and after two years, they decided to get married. Both however, wanted their parents to agree to the scheme of things as it came as surprise to both sides.

Once parents of Natasha and Luke agreed, the rest became history.

Ahead of the traditional wedding, both reached Balasore court to formalise the marriage legally. Later, on Wednesday, Luke arrived in Sobharampur dressed in the groom's attire as per Indian rituals. It was a sight worth beholding as he danced in an open car during the procession. The wedding took place in a grand ceremony with Vedic rituals and chanting. From 'hastaganthi' (the most important ritual where the bride and groom's palms are tied with flowers amid shlokas as a mark of bonding) to 'sindoor daan' (where the groom besmears vermilion on the hair parting of the bride), every ritual was followed with fervour.

Luke, though born in London, has Indian roots with his father, Anthony De, from Goa. He settled in London after marrying British citizen Geraldine.

During and after the marriage, Luke mingled with Natasha's family and relatives, also by accepting all the rituals he was asked to perform.

Natasha’s father, Kamalakant Das, expressed his happiness, saying that what is destined will certainly happen. “We were initially surprised when our daughter told us about Luke. But after knowing about his Indian roots, we had no problems in accepting him. It is heartening to see how Luke respects our traditions, and that is important to us,” he said emotionally.

He explained how Natasha went to London to do her MBA five years ago and after completing her studies, got a job there.

Her mother, Meenakshi Das also spoke on how both Natasha and Luke make a good pair as both respect each other's family values and rituals. “Our daughter will be living abroad, but she carries our culture with her. She also has asked me to get her a Tulsi plant to carry so that she would keep our traditions alive in London.”

For Natasha, the wedding was a dream come true. “We met at a coffee shop and as we got to know each other, we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Now we are married in the presence of my family, following all Hindu customs. Even in London, I celebrate all our festivals, and I will continue to do so,” she said.

Luke, equally excited, said he has got his family back in India. “I love Natasha and her family. I wanted to get married in her hometown to honour her culture. Though my family couldn’t come here, they gave their blessings. We will start our married life in London, but Indian traditions will always be a part of us.”