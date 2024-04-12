Love Has No Boundaries: Beyond Border Marriages On Rise in Telangana

Adilabad (Telangana): A significant number marriages with girls from foreign countries have been recorded in Telangana recently. In all the cases, the couple fell in love at their workplaces in those countries and then decided to tie the knot in India.

All the couples got married according to the Indian tradition, rituals and customs in Telangana. Presently, the government provides incentives and concessions to those who perform inter-caste and inter-religion marriages. In all these marriages, the couple belonged to different religions.

To begin with, Raju, who hails from the old Bellampally village in Manchiryala district, married Diana from London in the traditional Telangana style. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu tradition at Bellampally. Raju has been doing business in London for the last three years and got acquainted with Diana. Their friendship turned into love and they got married.

Diana wanted the wedding to be as per the Indian tradition. Thus, arrangements were made in this regard. It is said that even though they are from different countries, they respect and love each other.

In a similar case, Abhinay Reddy from Adilabad, a software engineer, working in Chicago since 2015, fell in love with his colleague, Taylor Diane Marsolek, a local resident. They decided to get married and after convincing their elders, finally tied the knot in Hyderabad as per Hindu tradition.

"Language and country can never be barriers in love. Marriage is a union of two hearts", they said

In another case, a youth from Adilabad district has married a girl from Myanmar. Ravikumar from Chintaguda village in Gudihatnoor mandal of Adilabad fell in love with Jin Nehu Thien (Catherine) from Myanmar. Both are working in the hotel management sector in Qatar. After falling in love, they informed their families and with their consent, exchanged rings and got married as per Christian tradition at St. Thomas Church in Chintaguda.

"We understand each other well and want to spend the rest of our lives together," the newly married couple said.