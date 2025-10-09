Lost Job Following SC Order, Bengal Couple Takes To Selling Fritters
Tanushree Saha Singha and Bijoy Singha of Malda's Rauta, who got non-teaching jobs in 2018, now struggle to shoulder the expenses of their son's study.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
Malda: Their life turned upside down following the April 3 order of the Supreme Court cancelling 26,000 jobs of teachers and non-teaching staff recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for corruption. Now, a Malda couple has taken to selling fritters and driving for a livelihood and the future of their child.
Tanushree Saha Singha has directly blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the situation she has been put in. A resident of Ratua Block II in the Malda district of West Bengal, she secured a non-teaching job at Sambalpur High School in 2018. Her husband, Bijoy Singha, also got a job in the same school in a non-teaching role. Everything was going smoothly for the couple with a son and a daughter. They started living in a rented house in the Gaud Road area and admitted their son, Vishal, to the reputed Lalitmohan Shyammohini High School.
But the SC order was a bolt from the blue as life came to a standstill for the couple who were finding it difficult to eke out a living. Once their savings started dwindling and the burden of the loan was mounting, they had no choice but to ignore the sarcastic remarks from the neighbours to do something to keep Vishal's academic future uninterrupted and survive themselves.
Finally, Bijoy decided to work as a driver, and Tanushree opened a fritters shop in the busiest Rathbari area, 100 metres from the district head office of the Trinammol Congress. "The Chief Minister is fully responsible for our situation. My job is gone. Now I am supporting my family by selling fritters and other items. I never thought that something like this could happen in my life. I have nothing to say. Apart from the four of us at home, there is my mother-in-law, who also needs to be taken care of," she said.
Vishal comes to the shop to help his mother during his puja vacation at school, said, "As both my parents have lost their jobs, I come to the shop during my vacation to help my mother.
Abdul Ektaz, a local, said, "The couple lost their jobs following the Supreme Court's decision. The woman is currently running a fritters shop. We came to know about the job loss when she started the shop. Since then, we have been coming here regularly so that we can help her a little."
The incident has sparked a political uproar, as BJP leader Biswajit Roy said, "The Chief Minister has repeatedly suggested the MA, MPhil and PhD holders to open fritters-and-puffed-rice shops. This incident is a shining example of her statement. After losing her job, the woman is now running a shop. I question the CM that will the future of the educated youth of Bengal be like this? Several qualified youth are taking up odd jobs due to the poor job scenario in the state. The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to this in the upcoming Assembly elections."
In response, Trinamool district president Shubhmoy Basur said, "No work is small for a living. Many who used to sell Biriyani on the streets have now opened big food outlets. Those who look at this job with contempt actually get money through a different route. The CM wants everyone to be self-reliant. Only a party like the BJP, which believes in the ideals of Maanu, will look into it with discomfort. The matter of the couple is still sub judice, and the party has no comment on it."
