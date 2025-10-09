ETV Bharat / state

Lost Job Following SC Order, Bengal Couple Takes To Selling Fritters

Malda: Their life turned upside down following the April 3 order of the Supreme Court cancelling 26,000 jobs of teachers and non-teaching staff recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for corruption. Now, a Malda couple has taken to selling fritters and driving for a livelihood and the future of their child.

Tanushree Saha Singha has directly blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the situation she has been put in. A resident of Ratua Block II in the Malda district of West Bengal, she secured a non-teaching job at Sambalpur High School in 2018. Her husband, Bijoy Singha, also got a job in the same school in a non-teaching role. Everything was going smoothly for the couple with a son and a daughter. They started living in a rented house in the Gaud Road area and admitted their son, Vishal, to the reputed Lalitmohan Shyammohini High School.

But the SC order was a bolt from the blue as life came to a standstill for the couple who were finding it difficult to eke out a living. Once their savings started dwindling and the burden of the loan was mounting, they had no choice but to ignore the sarcastic remarks from the neighbours to do something to keep Vishal's academic future uninterrupted and survive themselves.

Finally, Bijoy decided to work as a driver, and Tanushree opened a fritters shop in the busiest Rathbari area, 100 metres from the district head office of the Trinammol Congress. "The Chief Minister is fully responsible for our situation. My job is gone. Now I am supporting my family by selling fritters and other items. I never thought that something like this could happen in my life. I have nothing to say. Apart from the four of us at home, there is my mother-in-law, who also needs to be taken care of," she said.