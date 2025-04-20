Lost In The Rubble: Family Devastated After Losing 8 Members In Delhi Building Collapse

New Delhi: As the four-storey building came crashing down in the Mustafabad area of Northeast Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, a family lost eight members across generations.

Residents in the area recalled waking up to an alarming sound followed by screams for help. According to police officials, after a day-long rescue operation, 22 people were taken out of the debris and taken to the hospital, of which 11 were confirmed dead, while the injured are undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital.

Tahseen, aged 60, originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who owned the building, was in the real estate business. He lived with his family in a 4-storey building in Street No. 1 of Shakti Vihar under the Dayalpur police station area in Mustafabad. Of the 13 members of the family who stayed in the building, only five are left alive.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tahseen's nephews Usman and Furqan said that Tahseen lived on the first floor with his wife Zeenat, son Nazim, Nazim's wife Shahina, and their three children -- Anas (6), Afreen (2) and Afan (2). Among them, only Zeenat survived the accident. Tahseen's father-in-law, Ishaq (75), who was staying with them, also lost his life.

Thahseen's other son, Chand, who lived with his family on the second floor, survived the crash, but his wife Chandni died in the incident. Chand's children were not present in the building when the mishap occurred.

Initially, the building had only two floors, but around 8 years ago, two more floors were added. According to Usman, Nazim and Chand used to work in making iron cupboards. Construction works were going on in their shop on the ground floor. To merge the two shops on the ground floor, they had recently removed the partition. Work was underway on Friday, also. The relatives assume this to be the reason behind the mishap.