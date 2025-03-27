8-Yr-Old Boy Out To Tour Mumbai, Lost Way Home, Reunites With Family After 14 Years

Nellore: An eight-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, who had wandered off while touring Mumbai city, where he had arrived with his parents, was finally reunited with his family after 14 years.

The boy, Neeraj, lost his way back home and scampered onto a train that took him to Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, where he was handed over to the Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam in Sri Potti Sriramulu of Nellore by the railway police.

Thereafter he was brought up by the trust head. His family back home continued to search for their missing child. After 14 years, the boy, who had now turned 22, was reunited with his family by the trust.

Punvas Kannaujia, a resident of Badegaon in Varanasi had moved to Mumbai 14 years ago with his two sons, Dheeraj and Neeraj, for work. Neeraj (8) was employed in a local bakery. One day, he went out to take a tour of the city without informing his parents. However, while trying to find his way back home, he kept wandering in different places for two months and finally ended up at Gudur railway station in Nellore.

Finding the boy roaming aimlessly at the station, the railway police admitted him in Swarna Bharat Trust. Managing trustee Deepa Venkat adopted him and he was enrolled at Bridge School in Swarna Bharat Trust. Apart from academics, he was taught plumbing, electrical work, driving and vehicle repairing.

Based on the boy's statement, police kept looking for his parents and ultimately traced the shop where his father worked. They then spoke to his family members on a WhatsApp video call. Parents were overjoyed to hear about their lost son. Representatives of the trust then took Neeraj to Mumbai and then to his hometown in Varanasi. Neeraj's parents expressed their gratitude to Deepa Venkat for raising their child and making him self-sufficient.