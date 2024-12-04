Lost & Found: Faridabad NGO Reunites 6,000 Missing People With Families

Faridabad: An NGO in Faridabad has turn up as a beacon of home for several families whose loved ones went missing. 'Missing Person Helpline' has managed to reunite over 6,000 missing persons with their families till now.

Not only this, the NGO is also running an old age home and provide education to slum children free of cost.

Anita Malik, president of Missing Person Helpline said the NGO was started by ASI Krishna Lal, who was posted in Haryana Police.

"The sole purpose of this organisation is to serve people. To expedite work, we have created an App named 'Missing Person Helpline', which can be installed from Google Play Store. The App provides data on missing people and those who were traced. One lakh people are still missing while there is a record of 28,000 unclaimed bodies. Around 6000 people have been reunited with their families", she added.

The NGO is not only operating in India but also in Nepal and USA, she said adding that soon an office will be set up in Sri Lanka. "Our aim is to reunite all missing people in the country and abroad with their families. We do not get any support from the government. Whatever expenses are incurred, are borne by the members of our organisation," she added.

"Our organisation does many activities free of cost. For instance, we provide education to children living in slum areas and also take care of the elderly people free of cost at our old age home," she said.

Malik said, "We have reunited many people with their families after 10 years. If we get support from the government then we can serve people in a better way."