Losses Mount As Himachal Pradesh Continues to Battle Rain Fury

Shimla: Large-scale devastation continues as the hill state of Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of incessant rains. Landslides at several places have led to many arterial roads being blocked, resulting in long traffic jams. As a precaution, schools have been shut in several districts.

The majority of the landslides have been reported from Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts. Landslides and flash floods have caused heavy destruction, with the fragile infrastructure crumbling in several areas. The bridge connecting Dhela Panchayat and Dawani Industrial Area in Manakpur in Solan collapsed because of the heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, rocks and boulders continued to fall on the road near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district. On Wednesday morning, National Highway 5 was also closed because of the shooting boulders falling from the adjoining hill, bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

A cofferdam, part of the Malana-I Hydropower Project, collapsed amid sudden flash floods (PTI)

Presently, the administration is making efforts to restore the traffic movement, but the continuing falling of boulders poses a threat to the lives of the workers as well as to the heavy machinery deployed at the spot.

The vehicular movement on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway was also disrupted because of a landslide near Chakkimor. This led to a long queue of vehicles on both sides. A Police contingent has been deployed at the spot, and the traffic has been diverted towards the Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli-Dharampur road. But this being a very narrow road, big vehicles could not ply on it.

Even on this road, debris coming from the adjoining hill, along with the rainwater, has turned patches into swamps. Here, too, rocks are falling on the road, making travel risky.

At the same time, the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track has also witnessed the accumulation of debris near the Koti tunnel. Some stones have also fallen at various places on the Taksal-Gumman and Koti-Sanwara stretch, because of which train traffic has been suspended on the route after one train was halted at Taksal railway station.

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked by debris following heavy rainfall. (PTI)

In the capital city of Shimla, landslides have occurred at many places, accompanied by the falling of big trees. The main road from the Lift to Kasumpti was closed as a tree fell towards the Hotel Holiday Home. A tree also fell on the vehicles plying on the Chhota Shimla - Sanjauli stretch. Thankfully, there has been no loss of life.

Heavy rains in Urtu of Nirmand subdivision have led to the water levels rising in the drain, leading to a landslide that buried five vehicles and damaged seven shops.

A landslide was also reported from the hill above Kangela village of Bagheigadh Panchayat of Churah subdivision in Chamba, leading to a large number of boulders rolling towards the village. However, a major accident was averted when the biggest of the boulders changed course. The people hurriedly sought shelter at a safe location. A dozen families have shifted from the village towards a safer place.

The heavy rains across the state led to the closure of schools and aanganwadi centres at many places, including Ani and Nirmand of Kullu as well as in Solan district. A holiday was declared by many private schools in Shimla city along with institutions in Theog, Chaupal and Kumarsain falling in the district.

Owing to the rising water levels, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to open two gates of Pong dam at 5.30 pm on Wednesday so that excess water can be drained out. The BBMB has issued an alert for the people living in the areas downstream of Pong Dam. The Board has appealed to the people to be cautious and not to go near the riverbank.

An excavator being used to assist people to cross a stream, in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh (PTI)

Last year also many low-lying areas were submerged after the release of the water from this dam, causing huge losses. This time, BBMB has been in an alert mode to deal with any eventuality. Many areas along the Pathankot-Jalandhar National Highway, including Ray, Badukhar, Raili, Indora, Mansar, Damtal and Talwara, may be affected this time too. The administration has advised the people living in these areas to be cautious and move to higher places if needed.

Mandi continues to be the worst-affected district in the state ever since the rains began. There has been heavy damage to the roads, drinking water supply and other infrastructure in the district on account of the heavy rains in the last 24 hours. The overall losses in the district are being pegged at more than Rs 56 crores.

Deputy Commissioner Apurv Devgan said, “In the Mandi circle of the Public Works Department (PWD) itself, a loss of about Rs 23 crore has been estimated in the last 24 hours. A total of 158 machines have been deployed for the restoration of damaged roads. The total figure of loss to the PWS so far has exceeded Rs 417 crore.”

Along with this, a total of 555 schemes, including 491 drinking water schemes, 57 irrigation and five sewerage schemes, have been disrupted in the last 24 hours, causing a loss of about Rs 31 crore. More than 2500 relief workers have been deployed for the partial restoration of drinking water schemes in the district.

Devgan further said, “The electricity department has suffered a loss of Rs 2.20 crore. Due to heavy rains, floods and landslides, 750 transformers have been affected, out of which three have been completely damaged. Apart from this, 7 km of high-tension line and 14 km of low-tension line have been damaged. Besides, 40 electric poles have been uprooted or completely destroyed due to the landslides and floods."

The Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for rain in Una and Mandi, with the showers abating in the other districts. The weather is expected to be bad once again on August 8 and 9.

The state has received more than normal rainfall between June 1 and August 6.

According to the information available till 10 am on Wednesday, 617 roads, including four National Highways, were closed in the state because of the landslides. At the same time, 1491 electricity transformers and 265 water supply schemes are also affected. So far, 194 people have died due to rain, while another 301 are injured, besides 36 people remain missing. Along with this, 463 houses have been damaged across the state.