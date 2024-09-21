ETV Bharat / state

Lorry Submerged In Shirur Landslide Found After 2 Months, Driver Still Missing

Karawara: A lorry that went missing during a landslide in Shirur in Karnataka in July, was finally found during a search operation that was resumed on Friday.

While the operation was carried out in the Gangavali river with the help of a dredging machine, some pieces of wood and rope were found, suggesting a submerged Benz lorry.

The dredging machine, brought from Goa's Panaji, was operated at a specific spot in the mud mound in the river. When the rope was pulled, a block of wood emerged from the water. This wood was found to be a part of the Benz lorry that had submerged into the river following the landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur on July 16.

Nearly 11 people lost their lives in the incident but only eight bodies were found. Three locals, namely Jagannath Nayka, Lokesha Nayka and Kerala-based lorry driver Arjun, have not been found till now. The lorry too could not be found at that time.