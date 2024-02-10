'Lord Ram's Birthplace has Returned to Its Glory Days': Sri Lankan MP after Ayodhya visit

By ANI

Published : 16 hours ago

Namal Rajapaksa, member of Parliament of Sri Lanka visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday with his wife.

Namal Rajapaksa, member of Parliament of Sri Lanka visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday with his wife. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in raising of the temple.

Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh): Sri Lankan member of parliament, Namal Rajapaksa, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 09, saying that he felt honoured and blessed to visit the shrine.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the grand temple, the Lankan MP said with the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram, the old glory has been restored to the original birthplace of the deity. "We are glad to be here. We are privileged and honoured to receive the blessings of Lord Ram at his abode in Ayodhya."

"It is more special for me as I identify myself as a Sri Lankan connected to Ramayana trail and growing up in a background rooted in Buddhist culture while also being very close to the Hindu community. It is, indeed, a great honour for me and my wife to be here today. We feel blessed to be here," the Lankan MP said.

"It's a great thing that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself got involved (in raising the Ram Temple in Ayodhya) and got this done. We believe that Lord Ram's birthplace has returned to its glory days. I'm sure there are many devotees from all over the world like me who are waiting for an opportunity to visit this magnificent temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram," Rajapaksa said.

